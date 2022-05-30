Diageo’s United Spirits sells clutch of brands in India to Inbrew Holdings

\nUnited Spirits, the Indian group majority-owned by Diageo, has agreed to the sale and franchising of more than 40 brands in the country to Inbrew Holdings.\n\n\n\nThe deal, expected to be completed by the end of September, sees 32 brands in United Spirits\u2019 so-called \u201cpopular\u201d portfolio \u2013 such as White-Mischief, Haywards, Old Tavern and Honey Bee \u2013 sold to Inbrew. Included in the proposed agreement is the franchising of another 11 brands, notably Bagpiper whisky, for five years.\n\n\n\nThe sale of the 32 brands is valued at roughly INR8.2bn (US$105.5m). This includes intellectual property rights, contracts and a manufacturing facility.\n\n\n\nThe move follows last year\u2019s review by United Spirits of its low-value brands in its \u201cpopular\u201d portfolio. While both the McDowell\u2019s and Director\u2019s Special brands are in the portfolio, they will not be sold and are being retained by United Spirits.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe transaction reflects the continued evolution of the management of the Popular portfolio since 2016,\u201d said United Spirits MD and CEO Hina Nagarajan. \u201cThe company moved to a franchise model in many states, to enable a sharpened focus on \u2018Prestige & Above\u2019. This is a significant move to reshape our portfolio in service of our publicly stated mission to deliver sustained double-digit profitable top-line growth.\u201d\n\n\n\nInbrew Holdings is strengthening its portfolio in India. Last year, the group bought Molson Coors Beverage Co\u2019s Indian unit, which included the Thunderbolt Indian beer brand and two breweries for an undisclosed amount.\n\n\n\nHow much attention should alcohol brand owners pay to cannabis? \u2013 focus\n