An appeal lodged against Diageo’s plans for €200m ($220.9m) brewery in Ireland has reportedly seen the construction of the site suspended.

The Guinness owner wants to build a new facility in Newbridge, Kildare County in the east of the country.

Last year, Diageo announced production of its ale and beer brands, such as Hop House 13, Harp, Smithwick’s and Kilkenny, would be moved to the new Kildare site from St. James’s Gate in Dublin.

However, John Lynch, a resident of the nearby town of Athy, has lodged an appeal on environmental grounds.

In his appeal to Kildare County Council, Lynch reportedly says he agrees to the construction of the brewery but opposes the location for environmental reasons.

Lynch said Diageo should “seriously consider Athy as the most environmentally friendly and profitable location for a brewery of this size”, broadcaster RTE reported.

He claimed the company would avoid unnecessary carbon emissions and save transport costs from basing the brewery in Athy.

Diageo’s applied to build the plant in October 2022 and was granted permission by the council at the end of March.

Lynch appealed against the decision and An Bord Pleanála, the board of planning, is due to make a decision in August at the earliest, RTE said. The construction is suspended until the decision.

Diageo declined to comment when approached by Just Drinks.

Last month, the company announced plans to close its Guinness factory in the US state of Maryland, with up to 108 employees set to be affected by the move.