April 21, 2022

Diageo appoints former Heineken exec to lead in UK

Diageo is preparing for a change of senior heads this Summer

By Olly Wehring

Diageo has lined up a replacement for Dayalan Nayager, the current MD for Great Britain, ahead of his move to head up African operations this Summer.

Nayager has already been confirmed as becoming president of Diageo Africa, replacing John O’Keeffe, from 1 July. Nuno Teles, president of the Diageo Beer Co in North America, will move to the UK in Nayager’s stead, the company confirmed today.

Prior to joining Diageo four years ago, Teles spent 13 years with Heineken, rising to CMO for the US from 2014 to 2018.

Nuno Teles [left] will replace Dayalan Nayager [right] in the UK

“I would like to thank Dayalan for his outstanding contribution as MD of GB and wish him all the best in his new role,” said president of Diageo Europe & India, and Teles’ line manager, John Kennedy. “I would also like to congratulate Nuno Teles on his new appointment and welcome him to the European executive committee. In North America, Nuno led a transformation of the business and its culture. I’ve been especially impressed with Nuno’s passion for inclusivity and diversity and I am excited about the expertise he will bring to the role and what he will achieve for GB.”

Earlier this month, Diageo lined up a US$53.1m investment in its Guinness packaging facilities in the UK.

Diageo Performance Trends 2017-2021 – results data

