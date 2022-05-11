Campari Group’s Campari Negroni Ready to Enjoy – Product Launch

Category – Premix, 26% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Canada, Ontario’s off-premise channel through LCBO stores

Price – SRP of CAD26.95 (US$20.70) per 37.5cl bottle

Campari Group’s Canadian unit is set to release Campari Negroni Ready to Enjoy, a premix Negroni cocktail, in the market.

The 26%-abv premix uses Campari as its base, blended with London Dry gin and Cinzano Sweet Red Vermouth. The drink debuted this month in Ontario ahead of roll-outs to Alberta and British Columbia in June.

Earlier this week, Campari purchased French flavoured liqueur brand Picon from Diageo for EUR119m (US$125m). Under the deal, Diageo will supply the new owner with the liqueur for two years.

