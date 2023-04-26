Credit: @HeavensDoorWhiskey / Facebook

Heaven’s Door Spirits, the US distiller founded by Bob Dylan, plans to open a distillery in Kentucky.

The company, which uses other distillers for its Bourbon and rye whiskey, is to open the facility in Pleasureville in September.

“Heaven’s Door will now be able to produce all their own Kentucky Bourbon in this location, along with some rye whiskey as well,” a statement provided to Just Drinks read.

“The plans currently include a second distillery on site, which will allow Heaven’s Door to fill up to 50,000 barrels per year. Since Heaven’s Door up until now had solely sourced their Bourbon and rye from other distilleries, this is an impressive step in continuing to grow with their very own distilled whiskey.”

Heaven’s Door Spirits’ products are sold in the US and Canada, as well as in markets including Europe and Asia Pacific, the company said. US stockists include Whole Foods Market and Wegmans.

The company’s product range includes Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which sells for around $50, and the Straight Rye Whiskey at $80.

Dylan founded Heaven’s Door Spirits in 2015 with Spirits Investment Partners, a US beverage alcohol business that focuses on branding, sales and marketing.

Each side’s stake in the distiller is undisclosed.

Significant capital investment is being ploughed into US whiskey. In December, Pernod Ricard set out plans to build a distillery for US whiskey brand Jefferson’s Bourbon.

In October, Campari bought 70% of Kentucky’s Wilderness Trail Distillery. The Italian group’s CEO told Just Drinks the deal would help US whisky be “the second leg for our company”.

In July, Beam Suntory said it would invest more than US$400m at its Booker Noe Distillery, also in the US state of Kentucky.

That month, E&J Gallo Winery announced a “strategic investment” in small-batch American whiskey maker Horse Soldier Bourbon.