Betches Media, E&J Gallo Winery take aim at US women with Faux Pas RTD

US digital company Betches Media has partnered with E&J Gallo Winery to launch a premix cocktail brand, Faux Pas, targeting female consumers in its domestic market.

The brand, which features four flavours, debuts in 16 US states and online this month and will be handled by the wine giant’s ‘Spirit of Gallo’ division. Retailing at US$12.99 per four-pack of 25cl cans, Faux Pas comprises Grapefruit & Orange Tequila Soda, Lemon & Mint Vodka Soda, Bartlett Pear Vodka Mule and Spicy Mango Margarita.

All four carry an abv of 8%.

“We’re excited to introduce Faux Pas to our audience because we made it specifically for them,” said Betches co-founder and chief innovation officer Jordana Abraham. “My co-founders, Aleen Dreksler and Sami Sage, and I are especially proud to create an alcoholic beverage that we feel appeals to women the way no other drink in the market does.”

Spirit of Gallo GM Britt West added: “With the unprecedented ready-to-drink category growth, we’ve seen pre-mixed canned cocktails proliferate in the marketplace, making it more challenging than ever for new brands to break through the clutter and resonate with consumers in a meaningful way.

“Betches has consistently met the needs of their audience with fresh content and highly relatable products and Faux Pas will be no exception.”

Privately-owned Gallo set up Spirit of Gallo specifically for its spirits brands last month. The unit is home to the company’s own hard seltzer brand, High Noon, and also has responsibility for third-party spirits brands’ importation into the US.

