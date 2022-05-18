Asahi Group opens ‘House of Peroni’ promotional space in Rome

\nAsahi Group\u2019s Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer brand has unveiled a summer-long experiential promotional concept in the city of Rome. \n\n\n\nHouse of Peroni Nastro Azzurro - which runs from May to October - will showcase curated exhibition pieces and events highlighting the brand's origins and history. Events will include a performance by Milanese artist Omar Hassan and a talk by historical crime reporter Massimo Lugli, who will guide visitors through a darker Rome from the 1990s.\n\n\n\nDuring the opening night for the experience, Peroni guests were given three beer-based cocktails; a Peroni Nastro Azzurro Spritzettino, Negroni and Passione. The drinks were developed by Peroni Nastro Azzurro brand ambassador and mixologist Simone Caporale.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe are excited to launch the new and unique home of Peroni Nastro Azzurro in its birthplace of Rome and draw on all the elements that make Italy so special to celebrate our brand,\u201d said Asahi Europe & International global brands' director Richard Ingram. \u201cThe doors are now wide open and we welcome visitors from around the world to come and sample some authentic Italian culture in the beautiful host gardens of Pacifico.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, Asahi Group\u2019s launched Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, an alcohol-free version of its flagship Peroni product.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International\u00a0Beer\u00a0Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n