Anheuser-Busch InBev readies UK push for Stella Artois Unfiltered

Anheuser-Busch InBev is activating a media campaign for its recently launched Stella Artois Unfiltered. extension in the UK.



The marketing move, which kicks off this week centres around a 30-second TV spot that tells the story of a European town that is "living naturally" - in this case, naked. The ad will be backed by out-of-home presence as well as print and Social Media activity.



Financial details were not disclosed.




https://youtu.be/Mk0M2513kgs




"Not many people know that beer originally wasn't filtered," said Stella Artois' senior brand manager for Europe, Meg Chadwick. "Our campaign 'Beer, au naturel' speaks to the truth of our naturally unfiltered beer - a lager in its most natural form."



A-B InBev's UK division, Budweiser Brewing Group UK & Ireland, rolled out Stella Artois Unfiltered in February.