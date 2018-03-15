Blockchain technology can improve international shipping efficiencies, according to a trial

Anheuser-Busch InBev, along with several other firms, has successfully tested a blockchain solution, intended to simplify international shipping.

The brewer joined ocean carrier APL, logistics organisation Kuehne + Nagel and blockchain experts Accenture to explore how blockchain can create efficiencies. According to Accenture, the new technology eliminates the need for multiple printed shipping documents, streamlining the process.

Blockchain is a "new type of distributed database system that maintains and records data in a way that allows multiple stakeholders to confidently and securely share access to the same information", Accenture said.

AB InBev called the new technology "transformational" to its business.

"We continually evaluate new technologies and innovations to enhance our operations to meet consumer needs and deliver the freshest beer," said Danillo Figueiredo, VP of international logistics, AB InBev. "Blockchain technology will be transformational to our business and the world. It reduces mistakes, digitises information and improves the supply chain process so we can focus on our core business of brewing the best beers for consumers."

The pilot involved 12 real shipments, with various destinations, each with different regulatory requirements.

"The tests confirmed that blockchain can reduce operating costs and increase supply chain visibility," Accenture added.