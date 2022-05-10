AG Barr’s Funkin Cocktail expands UK RTD range

\nAG Barr\u2019s Funkin Cocktail brand is expanding its RTD range in the UK with two new expressions - Long Island Ice Tea and Nitro Peach on the Beach. \n\n\n\nFunkin Cocktails Nitro Peach on the Beach is a nitro-infused take on a Sex on the Beach mixed drink. The product is available in 20cl cans for a SRP of GBP 2 (US$2.46) or a 70cl bottle for GBP 9 (US$11).\n\n\n\nThe Long island Ice Tea expression is priced at a SRP of GBP 2 per 25cl can. \n\n\n\nBoth variants are available in UK retail channels, with Funkin Cocktails Long Island Ice Tea on sale in Tesco stores, and Peach on the Beach available in Tesco, Sainsbury and Morrisons stores.\n\n\n\nAG Barr activated a UK-wide media campaign for its Funkin Cocktails Nitro Canned Cocktail line in 2019. The GBP 1.25m campaign consisted of out-of-home and digital adverts.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? \u2013 comment\n