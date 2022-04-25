US beverage industry sees a drop of 12.50% in deal activity in March 2022

US beverage industry saw a drop of 12.50% in overall deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Goode Partners’ $30m private equity deal with JOCKO FUEL, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 21 deals worth $60.3m were announced in March 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Related

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with ten deals, which accounted for 47.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 33.3% and 19.05% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in the US beverage industry with total deals worth $31m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $29.26m and $0m respectively.

US beverage industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five beverage industry deals accounted for 83.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five beverage deals stood at $50.28m, against the overall value of $60.3m recorded for the month.

The top five beverage industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goode Partners $30m private equity deal with JOCKO FUEL

2) The $16.5m venture financing of Partake Brewing by Barrel Ventures,Circleup Growth Partners,PowerPlant Partners and RC McLean & Associates

3) Aaron Samuels,Aerica Shimizu Banks,Akuna Capital,Bao Nguyen,Carol Lim,Charles Huang,Gaingels,GFR Fund,Gutter Capital,Hyphen Capital,John Resnick,Johnnie Yu,Julia Gouw,LISA LEE,Michael Karnjanaprakorn,Michelle MiJung Banks,Sheila Lirio Marcelo,Theresa Vu and Wen Zhou $2.6m venture financing deal with Nguyen Coffee Supply

4) The $1mprivate equity deal with L’uva Bella by InvestBev

5) Seed InvestCo $0.18m venture financing deal with Drink Monday