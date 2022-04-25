View all newsletters
  1. Deals Analysis
April 25, 2022

North America’s beverage industry saw a drop of 15.38% in deal activity during March 2022

By Nikitha Ladda

North America’s beverage industry saw a drop of 15.38% in deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Goode Partners’ $30m private equity deal with JOCKO FUEL, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 beverage industry deals worth $64m were announced for the region in March 2022, against the 12-month average of 26 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2022 with ten transactions, representing a 45.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 36.4% and 18.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s beverage industry with $31m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $29.26m and $3.74m, respectively.

North America beverage industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five beverage deals accounted for 84.1% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five beverage deals stood at $53.84m, against the overall value of $64m recorded for the month.

The top five beverage industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goode Partners $30m private equity deal with JOCKO FUEL

2) The $16.5m venture financing of Partake Brewing by Barrel Ventures,Circleup Growth Partners,PowerPlant Partners and RC McLean & Associates

3) Forbidden Spirits Distilling $3.74m acquisition deal with Niagara Falls Craft Distillers

4) The $2.6m venture financing deal with Nguyen Coffee Supply by Aaron Samuels,Aerica Shimizu Banks,Akuna Capital,Bao Nguyen,Carol Lim,Charles Huang,Gaingels,GFR Fund,Gutter Capital,Hyphen Capital,John Resnick,Johnnie Yu,Julia Gouw,LISA LEE,Michael Karnjanaprakorn,Michelle MiJung Banks,Sheila Lirio Marcelo,Theresa Vu and Wen Zhou

5) InvestBev $1m private equity deal with L’uva Bella

