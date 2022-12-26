Europe’s consumer industry saw a drop of 12.96% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by SARIA Nederland’s $807.32m acquisition of Devro, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 47 consumer industry cross border deals worth $929.6m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 25 transactions, representing a 53.2% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 15 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 31.9% and 14.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s consumer industry with $819.87m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $109.7m.

Europe consumer industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five consumer cross border deals accounted for 96.4% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five consumer cross border deals stood at $895.92m, against the overall value of $929.6m recorded for the month.

The top five consumer industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SARIA Nederland’s $807.32m acquisition deal with Devro

2) The $44.91m venture financing of Limehome by AW Rostamani, Capital Four Management Fondsmaeglerselskab, HVCapital, Lakestar Ventures and Picus Capital

3) Antoine Arnault, General Atlantic, Impala Ventures, Javier Ferran, Mert Alas and Natalia Vodianova’s $25m venture financing deal with ASC Regenity

4) The $12.18m acquisition of Custom Vet Products by Swedencare(publ)

5) Anglo American Platinum and Rainmaking Innovation’s $6.51m venture financing deal with Tarvos