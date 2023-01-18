Led by $80.38m venture financing of everdrop, total consumer industry cross border venture financing deals worth $319.7m were announced in Europe in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 8.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $349.05m.

Europe held a 23.00% share of the global consumer industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $1.39bn in Q3 2022. With a 9.07% share and deals worth $126.09m, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across consumer industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 24 cross border deals during Q3 2022, marking a decrease of 35.14% over the previous quarter and a drop of 23.81% over the last four-quarter average. Germany recorded five deals during the month.

Europe consumer industry cross border venture financing deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals accounted for 82.8% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five consumer cross border venture financing deals stood at $264.72m, against the overall value of $319.7m recorded for the quarter.

The top five consumer cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA, Felix Capital Partners, HV Capital Adviser, Sofina, TriplePoint Capital and Vorwerk Ventures’s $80.38m venture financing deal with everdrop

2) The $71.7m venture financing of Planted Foods by ACE Ventures, Be8 Ventures Management, ETH Zurich Foundation, Gullspang Re:Food, Joyance Partners, L Catterton, Movendo Technology, Tengelmann Ventures, Vorwerk Ventures and Yann Sommer

3) Accelerated Digital Ventures, Alfvén & Didrikson, Campden Hill Capital, Cerebrum Tech, Jim O’Neill and Legal & General(Inactive)’s $60m venture financing deal with Onto Holdings

4) The $30.64m venture financing of FreewayCamper by Bridge To Growth and Rockaway venture

5) Octopus Ventures, Perwyn and Verlinvest’s $22m venture financing deal with KatKin