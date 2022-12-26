Total consumer industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.6bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by SARIA Nederland’s $807.32m acquisition of Devro, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 64.6% over the previous month of $4.57bn and a drop of 74.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.32bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $819.87m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $819.5m.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for consumer industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with four and Italy with four.
In 2022, as of November, consumer cross border M&A deals worth $60.59bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 25.8% year on year.
consumer industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five consumer cross border M&A deals stood at $1.59bn, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five consumer industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) SARIA Nederland’s $807.32m acquisition deal with Devro
2) The $649.03m asset transaction of Fonterra Co-operative Group by Gloria
3) Baozun’s $50m asset transaction deal with The Gap
4) The $45m acquisition of Breeders & Packers Uruguay by Minerva
5) Pulmuone’s $42.51m acquisition deal with Asahiko