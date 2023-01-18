Assa Abloy’s $4.3bn asset transaction deal with Spectrum Brands was the consumer industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q3 2022 as cross border deals worth $17.8bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 50.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 53.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $38.21bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 33.65% with 276 deals in Q3 2022 against the average of 416.00 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $7.41bn.

consumer industry cross border deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five consumer industry cross border deals accounted for 46.3% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $8.22bn, against the overall value of $17.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five consumer industry cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Assa Abloy’s $4.3bn asset transaction deal with Spectrum Brands

2) The $1.02bn acquisition of CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina by Swire Coca-Cola

3) Cooke’s $1.01bn acquisition deal with Tassal Group

4) The $950m private equity deal with TreeHouse Foods by Investindustrial

5) Entain’s $944.32m private equity deal for 75% stake in SuperSport