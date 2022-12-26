Total consumer industry cross border deals worth $1.9bn were announced globally for November 2022, with SARIA Nederland’s $807.32m acquisition deal with Devro being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 64.2% over the previous month of $5.34bn and a drop of 80% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.53bn.
In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 33.59% with 87 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 131 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $929.57m in November 2022.
Consumer industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border deals accounted for 85.8% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $1.64bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.
The top five consumer industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) SARIA Nederland’s $807.32m acquisition deal with Devro
2) The $649.03m asset transaction of Fonterra Co-operative Group by Gloria
3) Kirin Holdings’s $70m venture financing deal with B9 Beverages
4) The $65.7m venture financing of Bright Lifecare by A91 Partners and Temasek Holdings (Private)
5) Baozun’s $50m asset transaction deal with The Gap