Led by $50m venture financing of Hector Beverages, total beverage industry venture financing deals worth $95.5m were announced in Asia-Pacific in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 198.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 70.04% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $318.85m.

Asia-Pacific held a 29.33% share of the global beverage industry venture financing deal value that totalled $325.74m in Q3 2022. With a 16.44% share and deals worth $53.56m, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across beverage industry.

In terms of deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 21 deals during Q3 2022, marking a decrease of 19.23% over the previous quarter and a drop of 30.58% over the last four-quarter average. China recorded 13 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific beverage industry venture financing deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 95.6% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five beverage venture financing deals stood at $91.38m, against the overall value of $95.5m recorded for the quarter.

The top five beverage deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC’s $50m venture financing deal with Hector Beverages

2) The $29.61m venture financing of Suzhou Yantaihu Culture Development by Han Huiru

3) Aoyan Fund Management’s $7.21m venture financing deal with Maiziyan Tea Food

4) The $2.55m venture financing of Senmei SEIMEI by Chen Dingwen, Jiang Yameng, Li Guangmi, Su Shengyuan and Wu Minghui

5) Anthill Ventures (Singapore), Auxano Capital, Merisis Advisors and Supermorpheus’s $2m venture financing deal with Ronin Wines