Total beverage industry venture financing deals worth $325.7m were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by $75m venture financing of Kate Farms, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 58.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $779.6m.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $214.08m in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $208.68m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for beverage industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 21 deals, followed by China with 13 and India with five.

In 2022, at the end of , venture financing deals worth $325.7m were announced globally in beverage industry, marking a decrease of 57.3% year on year.

venture financing deals in beverage industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals in beverage industry accounted for 60.4% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $196.61m, against the overall value of $325.7m recorded for the quarter.

The top five beverage industry venture financing deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Main Street Advisors and Novo Holdings’s $75m venture financing deal with Kate Farms

2) The $50m venture financing of Hector Beverages by GIC

3) Altos Ventures, Blue Investment Group, Guy Fieri, HartBeat Ventures, Kevin Hart’s venture fund, Ninja and Ryan Seacrest’s $30m venture financing deal with PathWater

4) The $29.61m venture financing of Suzhou Yantaihu Culture Development by Han Huiru

5) Christian Angermayer and Maria Raga’s $12m venture financing deal with TRIP Drink