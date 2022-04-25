Beverage industry venture financing deals total $239.6m globally in March 2022

The $194.5m venture financing of TIMS China was the beverage industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $239.6m were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 39.3% over the previous month of $172.01m and a drop of 29.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $339.36m.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $195.37m. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $194.5m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for beverage industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with ten deals, followed by the India with three and the UK with two.

In 2022, as of March, beverage venture financing deals worth $779.42m were announced globally, marking an increase of 99.8% year on year.

beverage industry venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five beverage industry venture financing deals accounted for 94.9% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five beverage venture financing deals stood at $227.24m, against the overall value of $239.6m recorded for the month.

The top five beverage industry venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Descartes Capital Group,Restaurant Brands International and Silvercrest Asset Management Group $194.5m venture financing deal with TIMS China

2) The $16.5m venture financing of Partake Brewing by Barrel Ventures,Circleup Growth Partners,PowerPlant Partners and RC McLean & Associates

3) Seedrs $9.78m venture financing deal with Happy Drinks

4) The $3.86m venture financing of Incapto Coffee by Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion,Banc Sabadell BStartup fund,Bellmoore Consulting,Bynd VC,Dozen Investments and Jose Manuel Entrecanales Foundation

5) Aaron Samuels,Aerica Shimizu Banks,Akuna Capital,Bao Nguyen,Carol Lim,Charles Huang,Gaingels,GFR Fund,Gutter Capital,Hyphen Capital,John Resnick,Johnnie Yu,Julia Gouw,LISA LEE,Michael Karnjanaprakorn,Michelle MiJung Banks,Sheila Lirio Marcelo,Theresa Vu and Wen Zhou $2.6m venture financing deal with Nguyen Coffee Supply