Total beverage industry M&A deals worth $2.5bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition of CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 210.6% over the previous quarter of $814.54m and a rise of 22.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.07bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.34bn. At the country level, the Singapore topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.02bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for beverage industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 23 deals, followed by Australia with seven and the UK with five.

In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $5.32bn were announced globally in beverage industry, marking a decrease of 44.7% year on year.

M&A deals in beverage industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals in beverage industry accounted for 44.7% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $2.31bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five beverage industry beverage deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition deal with CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina

2) The $550m acquisition of 8.5% stake in Celsius Holdings by PepsiCo

3) Castel Group’s $462.83m acquisition deal with Guinness Cameroon

4) The $172.61m acquisition of 8% stake in Jinhui Liquor by Gansu Yate Investment GroupLimited

5) Longnan Kelite Investment Management Center’s $107.88m acquisition deal for 5% stake in Jinhui Liquor