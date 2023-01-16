Total beverage industry M&A deals worth $2.5bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition of CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 210.6% over the previous quarter of $814.54m and a rise of 22.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.07bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.34bn. At the country level, the Singapore topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.02bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for beverage industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 23 deals, followed by Australia with seven and the UK with five.
In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $5.32bn were announced globally in beverage industry, marking a decrease of 44.7% year on year.
M&A deals in beverage industry in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals in beverage industry accounted for 44.7% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $2.31bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five beverage industry beverage deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition deal with CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina
2) The $550m acquisition of 8.5% stake in Celsius Holdings by PepsiCo
3) Castel Group’s $462.83m acquisition deal with Guinness Cameroon
4) The $172.61m acquisition of 8% stake in Jinhui Liquor by Gansu Yate Investment GroupLimited
5) Longnan Kelite Investment Management Center’s $107.88m acquisition deal for 5% stake in Jinhui Liquor