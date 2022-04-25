Beverage industry deals total $442.4m globally in March 2022

Total beverage industry deals worth $442.4m were announced globally for March 2022, with the $194.5m venture financing of TIMS China being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 71.3% over the previous month of $1.54bn and a drop of 75.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.79bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 19.61% with 41 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 51 deals.
In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $199.47m in March 2022.
beverage industry deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 93.8% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $414.78m, against the overall value of $442.4m recorded for the month.
The top five beverage industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Descartes Capital Group,Restaurant Brands International and Silvercrest Asset Management Group $194.5m venture financing deal with TIMS China
2) The $164m private equity of Diageo by Bayside PE and Metis Investment
3) Goode Partners $30m private equity deal with JOCKO FUEL
4) The $16.5m venture financing of Partake Brewing by Barrel Ventures,Circleup Growth Partners,PowerPlant Partners and RC McLean & Associates
5) Seedrs $9.78m venture financing deal with Happy Drinks