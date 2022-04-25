Beverage industry deals total $442.4m globally in March 2022

Total beverage industry deals worth $442.4m were announced globally for March 2022, with the $194.5m venture financing of TIMS China being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 71.3% over the previous month of $1.54bn and a drop of 75.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.79bn.

Related

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 19.61% with 41 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 51 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $199.47m in March 2022.

beverage industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 93.8% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $414.78m, against the overall value of $442.4m recorded for the month.

The top five beverage industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Descartes Capital Group,Restaurant Brands International and Silvercrest Asset Management Group $194.5m venture financing deal with TIMS China

2) The $164m private equity of Diageo by Bayside PE and Metis Investment

3) Goode Partners $30m private equity deal with JOCKO FUEL

4) The $16.5m venture financing of Partake Brewing by Barrel Ventures,Circleup Growth Partners,PowerPlant Partners and RC McLean & Associates

5) Seedrs $9.78m venture financing deal with Happy Drinks