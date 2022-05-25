Beverage industry deals total $353.2m globally in April 2022

Total Beverage industry deals worth $353.2m were announced globally for April 2022, with Olam Food Ingredients $161.7m acquisition deal with Club Coffee being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 18.4% over the previous month of $432.62m and a drop of 79.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.76bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 33.33% with 34 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 51 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $259.27m in April 2022.

Beverage industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 87.1% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $307.83m, against the overall value of $353.2m recorded for the month.

The top five Beverage industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Olam Food Ingredients $161.7m acquisition deal with Club Coffee

2) The $56.13m acquisition of 80% stake in CAPE EXIM and Octopus Distribution Networks by Ascent Bridge

3) Beechwood Capital,Beyonce,Goat Rodeo Capital,Melitas Ventures,NNS Holding and Trousdale Ventures $31m venture financing deal with Lemon Perfect

4) The $30m venture financing of Air Co by Carbon Direct Capital Management,JetBlue Technology Ventures,PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS and Toyota Ventures

5) 7-Ventures,Freddie Freeman,Keurig Dr Pepper and Lance Collins $29m venture financing deal with A Shoc Beverage

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.