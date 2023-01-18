Total beverage industry cross border M&A deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition of CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 252.9% over the previous quarter of $473.25m and a rise of 44% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $1.16bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.05bn. At the country level, the Singapore topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.02bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for beverage industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with five deals, followed by the UK with four and Australia with one.

In 2022, at the end of , cross border M&A deals worth $2.61bn were announced globally in beverage industry, marking an increase of 126.5% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in beverage industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals in beverage industry accounted for 126.5% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $1.61bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five beverage industry cross border beverage deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition deal with CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina

2) The $462.83m acquisition of Guinness Cameroon by Castel Group

3) Macay Holdings’s $46m acquisition deal with Royal Crown Cola International

4) The $45.85m acquisition of ESM Effervescent Sodas Management by CC Beverages Holdings II and Coca-Cola HBC

5) Victorias MillingInc’s $39.03m acquisition deal with Asian Alcohol