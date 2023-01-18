Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition deal with CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina was the beverage industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q3 2022 as cross border deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 229.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 40.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.07bn.
In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 20.99% with 32 deals in Q3 2022 against the average of 40.50 deals in the last four-quarters.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $1.11bn.
beverage industry cross border deals in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five beverage industry cross border deals accounted for 89.6% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $1.65bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five beverage industry cross border deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Swire Coca-Cola’s $1.02bn acquisition deal with CC Cambodia Holdings and Coca-Cola Indochina
2) The $462.83m acquisition of Guinness Cameroon by Castel Group
3) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Main Street Advisors and Novo Holdings’s $75m venture financing deal with Kate Farms
4) The $50m venture financing of Hector Beverages by GIC
5) Macay Holdings’s $46m acquisition deal with Royal Crown Cola International