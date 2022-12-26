Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry saw a drop of 30.00% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Kirin Holdings’ $70m venture financing of stake in B9 Beverages, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 21 consumer industry cross border deals worth $273.1m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 30 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2022 with 13 transactions, representing a 61.9% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 33.3% and 4.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry with $158.95m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $107.19m and $6.99m, respectively.
Asia-Pacific consumer industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five consumer cross border deals accounted for 86.9% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five consumer cross border deals stood at $237.41m, against the overall value of $273.1m recorded for the month.
The top five consumer industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Kirin Holdings’s $70m venture financing deal with B9 Beverages
2) The $65.7m venture financing of Bright Lifecare by A91 Partners and Temasek Holdings (Private)
3) Baozun’s $50m asset transaction deal with The Gap
4) The $42.51m acquisition of Asahiko by Pulmuone
5) Hong Kong Newland Investment Holdings’s $9.2m venture financing deal with Jiuhao Bus-Qingdao Weixiuguan