Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry saw a drop of 30.00% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Kirin Holdings’ $70m venture financing of stake in B9 Beverages, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 21 consumer industry cross border deals worth $273.1m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 30 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2022 with 13 transactions, representing a 61.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 33.3% and 4.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s consumer industry with $158.95m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $107.19m and $6.99m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific consumer industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five consumer cross border deals accounted for 86.9% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five consumer cross border deals stood at $237.41m, against the overall value of $273.1m recorded for the month.

The top five consumer industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kirin Holdings’s $70m venture financing deal with B9 Beverages

2) The $65.7m venture financing of Bright Lifecare by A91 Partners and Temasek Holdings (Private)

3) Baozun’s $50m asset transaction deal with The Gap

4) The $42.51m acquisition of Asahiko by Pulmuone

5) Hong Kong Newland Investment Holdings’s $9.2m venture financing deal with Jiuhao Bus-Qingdao Weixiuguan