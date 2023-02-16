The consumer industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by health and wellness, environmental sustainability, and aesthetics, as well as the growing importance of personalised nutrition and technologies such as alternative proteins, 3D food printers, and digital food management. In the last three years alone, there have been over 450,000 patents filed and granted in the consumer industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Consumer: Muscle regeneration supplements.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

40+ innovations will shape the consumer industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the consumer industry using innovation intensity models built on over 110,000 patents, there are 40+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, insulin stimulating foods, dextrin-based compositions, and safety injection needles are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Milk processing technology, artificial sweeteners, and edible seed preservatives are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are whey protein compositions and anabolic muscle supplements, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the consumer industry

Muscle regeneration supplements is a key innovation area in consumer

There are a wide range of muscle regeneration supplements being actively used to help repair and rebuild damaged muscles. These include creatinine, magnesium-based compositions, whey proteins, and branched chain amino acids compositions.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established consumer companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of muscle regeneration supplements.

Key players in muscle regeneration supplements – a disruptive innovation in the consumer industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Nestle is one of the leading patent filers in muscle regeneration supplements. Some other key patent filers in the muscle regeneration supplements include Axcella Health, Sinphar Pharmaceutical, Newtree, Abbott Laboratories, and Oncocross. Recently, Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of Ensure with HMB, a new formulation to support Indian consumers in their older age. The new product contains a science-based nutritional supplement, which is made of 32 vital nutrients such as high-quality protein, calcium, and vitamin D to help improve muscle and bone strength.

In terms of application diversity, Newtree leads the pack, with Cosmax and Ajinomoto in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Oncocross holds the top position, followed by Otsuka Holdings and Royal DSM.

Muscle regeneration supplements will be of immense importance in the coming years, as consumers increasingly seek safe solutions for muscle regeneration.

Muscle regeneration supplements will be of immense importance in the coming years, as consumers increasingly seek safe solutions for muscle regeneration.