The consumer industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by convenience, environmental sustainability, and aesthetics, as well as the growing importance of advanced computerised technologies, personalised nutrition, and nutraceuticals. In the last three years alone, there have been over 50,000 patents filed and granted in the consumer industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Health & Wellness in Consumer: Lactobacillus probiotics.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 110,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the consumer industry, there are 40+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Lactobacillus probiotics is a key emerging innovation area in health & wellness

Lactobacillus acidphilus (L.acidophilus) are good bacteria that help break down food, absorb nutrients and fight bad organisms that cause diseases. It is found in human gut, mouth and vagina. It is also found in certain food items.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established consumer companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of lactobacillus probiotics.

Key players in lactobacillus probiotics – a disruptive innovation in the consumer industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Nestle is one of the leading patent filers in lactobacillus probiotics. Some other key patent filers in the space include Danone, BioGaia, Chr. Hansen Holding, and Reckitt Benckiser Group. In July 2021, Nestle China launched its first set of “blue-hat” certified health foods for seniors that contain glucosamine and a probiotic protein powder. Glucosamine is claimed to increase bone density, thus supporting more mobility for seniors, while the probiotic protein powder is claimed to support the immune system.

In terms of application diversity, Eli Lilly leads the pack. Novo Nordisk Foundation and Dairy A Day stand in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, SPMD holds the top position, followed by SOFAR and Ferring Holding.

In the coming years, leading food manufacturers will launch probiotic based products to address the increasing number of health-conscious consumers who seek food items to support their health goals.

To further understand the key Health & Wellness and technologies disrupting the consumer industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Consumer.