The global consumer industry experienced a 3% decline in the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of cybersecurity-related grants dropped by 27% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData's Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in the consumer industry was 416 in Q1 2023, versus 429 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 55% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Intel filed the most cybersecurity patents within the consumer industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 113 cybersecurity-related patents in the quarter, compared with 67 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications with 40 cybersecurity patent filings, LG (31 filings), and Haier Group (24 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 29% share of total patent filings

The largest share of cybersecurity related patent filings in the consumer industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 29%, followed by South Korea (9%) and the US (9%). The share represented by China was 8% lower than the 37% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

