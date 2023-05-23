The global consumer industry experienced a 23% decline in the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of artificial intelligence-related grants dropped by 27% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. The growing application of Artificial Intelligence will prove to have a transformative impact on the consumer sector. GlobalData’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in the consumer industry was 390 in Q1 2023, versus 507 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 39% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Intel filed the most artificial intelligence patents within the consumer industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 64 artificial intelligence-related patents in the quarter, compared with 54 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Haier Group with 26 artificial intelligence patent filings, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications (25 filings), and LG (23 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 27% share of total patent filings

The largest share of artificial intelligence related patent filings in the consumer industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 27%, followed by South Korea (6%) and the US (6%). The share represented by China was 14% lower than the 41% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

