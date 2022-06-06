IoT hiring levels in drinks industry easing

The proportion of drinks manufacturers hiring for IoT-related positions dropped in May, analysis of hiring trends in the industry suggests.

Some 14.7% of the companies monitored by GlobalData were recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was lower than the 24.1% of companies that were hiring for IoT-related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 33.3% in April.

When it came to the rate of all job openings, postings related to IoT dropped in May from April, with 0.3% of newly-posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

However, this latest figure was an increase compared to the 0.2% of newly-advertised jobs that were linked to IoT in the equivalent month a year ago.

IoT is one of the topics that GlobalData, Just Drinks’ parent company, has identified as being a disruptive force facing business in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData says its analysis suggests drinks manufacturers are hiring for IoT jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within its job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 0.9% in May 2022.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.