View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Jobs
June 6, 2022

IoT hiring levels in drinks industry easing

GlobalData analyses the latest numbers on job postings in the area of IoT.

By Data Journalism Team

The proportion of drinks manufacturers hiring for IoT-related positions dropped in May, analysis of hiring trends in the industry suggests.

Some 14.7% of the companies monitored by GlobalData were recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was lower than the 24.1% of companies that were hiring for IoT-related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 33.3% in April.

When it came to the rate of all job openings, postings related to IoT dropped in May from April, with 0.3% of newly-posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

However, this latest figure was an increase compared to the 0.2% of newly-advertised jobs that were linked to IoT in the equivalent month a year ago.

IoT is one of the topics that GlobalData, Just Drinks’ parent company, has identified as being a disruptive force facing business in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

GlobalData says its analysis suggests drinks manufacturers are hiring for IoT jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within its job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 0.9% in May 2022.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

Related Companies
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks