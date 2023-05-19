The global consumer industry experienced a 27% rise in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 65% increase versus Q1 2022. Environmental Sustainability is a priority in most of the industries today including Consumer. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, Personal Care and Service Occupations jobs accounted for a 17% share of the global consumer industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, up 121% over the prior quarter.

Personal Care and Service Occupations drive environmental sustainability-related hiring activity

Personal Care and Service Occupations, with a share of 17%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the consumer industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 121% quarter-on-quarter. Sales and Related Occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q1 2023, with new job postings rising by 307% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Management Occupations with a 12% share in Q1 2023, Production Occupations with a 8% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in consumer industry accounted for 55% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Petco Health and Wellness, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, Nestle Purina PetCare, and Maple Leaf Foods. Together they accounted for a combined share of 55% of all environmental sustainability-related new jobs in the consumer industry.

Petco Health and Wellness posted 9,490 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q1 2023, International Flavors & Fragrances 1,018 jobs, Kerry Group 694 jobs, Nestle Purina PetCare 499 jobs, and Maple Leaf Foods 381 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 79.96% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the consumer industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 79.96% followed by the UK (3.40%) and Canada (3.36%). The share represented by the US was 11 percentage points higher than the 68.54% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector - Thematic Research