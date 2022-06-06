Digital-media vacancies are being filled quicker at beverage manufacturers

Digital-media jobs at beverage manufacturers were online for less time in the first quarter than a year earlier, data claims.

The posts were up on average for seven days before they were taken offline, a decrease compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating the required skillset for these roles has become easier to find in the past year.

Digital media is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and the source of the data for this article, has identified as being a disruptive force facing businesses in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in South & Central America, with related jobs that were taken offline in the first quarter having been online for an average of 16 days.

The next most difficult place to fill these roles was found to be the Middle East and Africa, while Europe was in third place.

At the opposite end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in Asia-Pacific, with adverts taken offline after five days on average.

Beverage companies also found it easier to recruit digital-media jobs than the wider market, with ads online for 78.1% less time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.