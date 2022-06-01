Cloud jobs are being filled quicker at beverage manufacturers

Jobs at beverage manufacturers related to the cloud were online for less time in the first quarter than a year earlier, data claims.

The posts were up on average for seven days before they were taken offline, a decrease compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating the required skillset for these roles has become easier to find in the past year, GlobalData suggests.

The cloud is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and the source of the data for this article, has identified as being a disruptive force facing businesses in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in South & Central America, with cloud-related jobs that were taken offline in the first quarter having been online for an average of 26.5 days.

At the opposite end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in the Middle East and Africa, with adverts taken offline after five days on average.

Drinks manufacturers also found it easier to recruit cloud jobs than the wider market, with ads online for 80.6% less time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

Data from April

In April, the proportion of drinks manufacturers hiring for cloud-related positions dipped in April 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 52.8% of the companies included in GlobalData’s analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was lower than the 60% of companies who were hiring for cloud-related jobs a year ago. It was also down slightly on the 60% firms that were also looking to fill such positions in March.

GlobalData’s job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they’re posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.