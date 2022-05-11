‘Cloud computing’ in beverages – Company filings references in Q4 2021 – data

References to the term ‘cloud computing’ in beverages companies’ filings rose 13% between the third and fourth quarters of 2021, according to recently-released data.

In the full 12 months of last year, the appearance of the term was 400% higher than in 2016 when GlobalDatafirst began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

Of the 20 biggest employers in beverages, Pernod Ricard referred to cloud computing the most last year. GlobalData identified two cloud-related sentences in the group's filings, representing 0.1% of all sentences. Tingyi mentioned cloud computing the second most, in 0.05% of sentences in its filings. Other top employers with high cloud mentions included Asahi, PepsiCo and Nestle.

In the final quarter, drinks brand owners based in the US were most likely to mention cloud computing with 0.02% of sentences in their filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in Asia referenced cloud computing in just 0.01% of sentences.

When drinks manufacturing companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Cloud computing is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether cloud computing is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of drinks manufacturing companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned cloud computing at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 35% compared to 8% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to cloud computing.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on cloud computing and how important the issue is considered in the beverage industry. However, a company mentioning the term more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures in digitalisation have been successes or failures.

How AR will revolutionise consumer marketing and ease supply chain pressures - Click here for a Just Drinks focus