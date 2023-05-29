Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that ecommerce accounted for 9 consumer goods deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $45.1m. The $40m investment by Provenance Ventures and Silas Capital in Makeup By Mario was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Ecommerce in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research report offers a precise understanding of the impact of ecommerce on consumer goods industry with insights on value chain analysis, and information on specialist ecommerce vendors. Buy the report here.

In value terms, ecommerce-related deal activity increased by 21% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $37.3m and fell by 66% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 13% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Eight Advisory (8 ADVISORY); Highstead Partners with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q1 2023 were Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; Gutt Olk Feldhaus; Hill Dickinson with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Ecommerce in Consumer Goods, 2022 Update - Thematic Research