Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that ecommerce accounted for 22 consumer goods deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $327.5m. The $238m minority acquisition of J Sainsbury by Supermarket Income REIT was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Ecommerce in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research report offers a precise understanding of the impact of ecommerce on consumer goods industry with insights on value chain analysis, and information on specialist ecommerce vendors. Buy the report here.

In value terms, ecommerce-related deal activity increased by 481% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $56.4m and fell by 84% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 27% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were FRP Advisory; Houlihan Lokey; Lincoln International with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Cicero Paiva & Advogados Associados; David Hallam Lawyers; DLA Piper with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Ecommerce in Consumer Goods, 2022 Update - Thematic Research buy the report here.