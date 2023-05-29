Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that digitalization accounted for 11 consumer goods deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $67.4m. The $59m minority acquisition of DeFacto by EBRD was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. Digitalization is one of the eight mega-trends that GlobalData covers as part of the TrendSights series of consumer insight studies. GlobalData’s Digitalization – Consumer TrendSights Analysis report highlights the market drivers, the relevance of trends by sector and provides strategic take-outs for new product development. Buy the report here.

In value terms, digitalization-related deal activity increased by 29% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $52.4m. Related deal volume increased by 10% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 1000% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Chiomenti Studio Legale; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Studio Legale Cirillo AVV with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Digitalization – Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2022