Luca D’Attoma (left) and Elena Celli (right) on Duemani vineyard.

Italy-based wine group Le Tenute Del Leone Alato has expanded its portfolio of Italian wine estates with the acquisition of Duemani, a biodynamic winery in Tuscany.

Leone Alato, which owns over 780 hectares of vineyards across Italy, has added to its five-strong winery portfolio with the acquisition of Duemani.

Founded in 2000 by Elena Celli and Luca D’Attoma, the Tuscan Duemani estate consists of 13 hectares, 7.5 of which are in the small commune of Riparbella, with remaining 4.5 hectares located in Castellina Marittima.

The group has a focus on producing Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Syrah and Grenache grape varieties according to a regulated biodynamic method.

Igor Boccado, CEO of Leone Alato commented on the deal: “The acquisition of Duemani fully fits within the strategy for our winemaking hub: to increase sales by moving along a path aimed at enhancing quality, one that begins from the location of property vineyards.”

“Duemani is an important new piece in the strategic expansion of the property’s estates: it represents the inclusion of a company that retains a prominent reputation in Italy and overseas. The deal has been possible thanks to the sales target we are attaining,” he added.

Luca D’Attoma, one of the co-founders of Duemani who will stay on as the winery’s winemaking consultant, said: “For Duemani, this operation is a great opportunity to grow and attain further achievements that confirm the value of the territory and the company.”

The Duemani winery has a production capacity of 60,000 bottles per year, 66% of Duemani’s production is exported, while the remainder stays in Italy.

Wine exports from Italy rose 10% in 2022, according to a report from Italian farmers’ organisation Coldiretti. It also showed that Italy produced 50.3m hectolitres of wine from 310,000 farms in 2022, a greater volume than France and Spain.

The total value of exported wine soared to €7.9bn ($8.73bn) last year, which was reported to be a record high by Coldiretti. Sparkling wines seemed to be the frontrunner in the growth, growing 19% in value.