The global consumer industry experienced a 44% drop in company filings mentions of ecommerce in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by EssilorLuxottica with 12% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 380 consumer company filings. GlobalData's Ecommerce in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research report offers a precise understanding of the impact of ecommerce on consumer goods industry with insights on value chain analysis, and information on specialist ecommerce vendors.

Notably, ecommerce was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of sensory & indulgence and comfort & uncertainty, according to GlobalData.

Of the top leading companies in the consumer industry, EssilorLuxottica had the greatest increase in references for ecommerce in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 61 ecommerce-related sentences in the company's filings - 0.9% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q1 2022. Colgate-Palmolive’s mentions of ecommerce rose by 100% to 39 and Nestle’s by 100% to 24 and PepsiCo’s by 100% to 24 and L'Oreal’s by 100% to 22.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for ecommerce in Q1 2023 was 93.

