Zamora Co has called time on its US tie-up with W Deutsch Family Wines and is set to bring distribution of Licor 43 in the country in-house.

The Spanish company, which is privately-owned, said in a statement today that it has agreed with W Deutsch to terminate their agreement on 31 August. The move will end a near-six-year relationship after W Deutsch took over the handling of the Spanish liqueur from William Grant & Sons' US unit in early-2012.

"The enormous growth of premium and super-premium spirits in the US over the last decade has spurred the decision," Zamora said. "Licor 43 will benefit from its independent control and the passion of its employees in targeting a more curious, educated and eager US consumer who craves quality and authenticity."

W Deutsch will continue to import and distribute Zamora's Spanish wine portfolio and the Villa Massa limoncello brand. The Spanish group will take over Licor 43 from 1 September.

Citing figures from The IWSR, which state that Licor 43 sold 750,000 cases last year, Zamora claims the brand is "the fastest-growing liqueur of scale globally".