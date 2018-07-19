Zamora Co, W Deutsch Family Wines end US Licor 43 partnership
By Olly Wehring | 19 July 2018
Zamora Co has called time on its US tie-up with W Deutsch Family Wines and is set to bring distribution of Licor 43 in the country in-house.
The Spanish company, which is privately-owned, said in a statement today that it has agreed with W Deutsch to terminate their agreement on 31 August. The move will end a near-six-year relationship after W Deutsch took over the handling of the Spanish liqueur from William Grant & Sons' US unit in early-2012.
"The enormous growth of premium and super-premium spirits in the US over the last decade has spurred the decision," Zamora said. "Licor 43 will benefit from its independent control and the passion of its employees in targeting a more curious, educated and eager US consumer who craves quality and authenticity."
W Deutsch will continue to import and distribute Zamora's Spanish wine portfolio and the Villa Massa limoncello brand. The Spanish group will take over Licor 43 from 1 September.
Citing figures from The IWSR, which state that Licor 43 sold 750,000 cases last year, Zamora claims the brand is "the fastest-growing liqueur of scale globally".
Slide goes on for flavoured spirits, but opportunities remain - Research in Focus
Expert analysis
Global flavoured spirits insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
Global flavoured spirits insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
The US is the leading market for flavoured spirits (excluding low-priced spirits and full-strength spirits) at 20.4m cases. The next-largest markets are Germany, France, Italy and Argentina. The UK, J...read more
Sectors: Spirits
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- Sugar - Do it yourself or get told what to do
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..