Zamora Co rolls out mulled-wine-style Martin Miller's Winterful gin

15 October 2020

Zamora Co is to launch a second seasonal variant for its Martin Miller's gin brand, with Martin Miller's Winterful available in the UK from later this month.

Zamora said the gin is inspired by the ingredients commonly used in mulled wine recipes

The limited edition spin-off will be stocked by Waitrose and Amazon from 26 October, priced at GBP27.99 (US$36) per 70cl bottle. The release follows the company's launch of Martin Miller's Summerful in the UK in May this year.

Martin Miller's Winterful is said to have been inspired by the ingredients commonly used in mulled wine recipes in the UK and Iceland, and uses botanicals such as cinnamon and orange peel. These are added to the core Martin Miller's gin blend using a third distillation, in contrast to the production techniques used for many flavoured gins.

The new variant is also said to celebrate the brand's joint English and Icelandic origin, as an English gin diluted to strength using Icelandic spring water.

"Mulled wine is one of the winter traditions that link Iceland and England - the same bond that defines Martin Miller's Gin - making it the perfect inspiration for our first winter variant," said Jamie Stewart, country manager UK & Ireland for Martin Miller's.

Zamora took majority control of Martin Miller's in early 2018 by acquiring a 55% stake from co-founders David Bromige and Andreas Versteegh, who retained the remaining 45% holding in the company.

How COVID has accelerated the trend towards sobriety - consumer trends

