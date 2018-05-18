Concha y Toro wants to encourage UK wine consumers to trade up

The UK wine industry needs to drop its reliance on volumes as the effects of Brexit and constrained global supplies put pressure on margins, the head of Concha y Toro UK has told just-drinks.

Calling the old model of "pumping it in and selling it cheap" no longer sustainable, Simon Doyle warned that consumers have to be encouraged to trade-up for the UK to remain appealing to wine companies. He said markets such as Asia have become "very attractive", and that, consequently, producers are "being more selective about which markets are the best".

Doyle's warning comes almost two years since the fall in Sterling caused by the Brexit vote increased overseas winemakers' costs in the UK by up to 20%. Companies such as Concha y Toro raised their prices, but there has been pressure to increase margins further.

"Telling [consumers] that things are going to be more expensive is not an attractive message to encourage them to keep buying," Doyle said today. "We have to adapt so that we articulate better what good value means in the wine category. That's the only way we can encourage consumers to trade up."

Concha y Toro is responding to the new environment with a range of innovations - due to be unveiled next month - as well as ongoing efficiency savings that, alongside the price increase, have helped mitigate the Sterling fall. Doyle said the firm has integrated its supply chain more closely and that half of the wine it sells in the UK is now packed in-country.

The unit has also rationalised its ranges, giving consumers more incentive to move up price tiers.

Asked if the UK is at risk of seeing its share of the global wine supply shift to other countries, Doyle responded: "Absolutely not".

He continued: "Concha y Toro has just carried out a major global review of the business and the UK is one of the top markets for future investment. [In the UK,] we've already got a foothold with our brands, and we've already shown we can add value. The retailers want to partner with that message - they are not making any money either. It is in everybody's interest that we articulate to consumers why they should trade up."

He added that Concha's head office in Chile has "has always been supportive of the UK" even though after the Brexit referendum "there was a bit of shaking of heads".

Doyle's comments echo those of Accolade Wines' UK & Ireland GM, Ade McKeon, who last month told just-drinks that the UK wine industry needs to up its game to remain an attractive destination for wine volumes.

McKeon was speaking at the launch of new Accolade innovations, including a 50cl bottle. Concha has also developed a 50cl bottle, targetting mid-week meal occasions. The company launched four 50cl expressions into supermarkets last month - one each for Casillero del Diablo and Cono Sur and two for the Isla Negra brand.