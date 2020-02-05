News

Wine exports continue to climb for Australia as coronavirus threatens 2020 - data

5 February 2020

Continued growth in Asia drove Australian wine exports to near-record levels in 2019, but this year's sales are likely to be hit by the recent coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Earlier today, trade association Wine Australia said export shipments in the 12 months had risen by 3% in value terms to AUD2.91bn (US$1.97bn). The performance represents the second-highest on record and close to the annual high prior to the global financial crisis.

Export volumes, however, dropped 12% to 744m litres.

Australian Wine Exports 2019 - Top ten markets by volumes

MarketVolumes+/- on 2018
1The UK24.9-9%
2China (inc. HK and Macau)15.8-17%
3The US15.3-14%
4Canada6.2-25%
5Germany3.5-11%
6New Zealand3.3-8%
7The Netherlands1.9-13%
8Japan1.9-4%
9Denmark1.6+23%
10Belgium1+1%

Source: Wine Australia

The average value of exported wine surged up 18% to AUD3.91 per litre FOB, the highest level since 2006, and reflective of "exceptional growth in demand for Australian fine wine", Wine Australia said.

Highlighting a sixth consecutive year of value growth, Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark said: "The volume of exports was down, with the decline heavily weighted towards lower price segments.

"The lower vintages in 2018 and 2019, together with lower inventory levels, meant that there was less wine available for export in 2019."

He added: "Looking ahead into 2020, we anticipate that coronavirus will have an impact on sales, particularly to China. But, at this stage, it is difficult to predict the degree of that impact."

Shipments of wines priced at AUD10 or more rose 22% to a record AUD1.1bn, accounting for around one-third of exports by value. Wines below AUD2.50 FOB, meanwhile, declined 17% to AUD463m.

Australian Wine Exports 2019 - Top ten markets by value

MarketValue+/- on 2018
1China (inc. HK and Macau)1,300+12%
2The US419-1%
3The UK352-9%
4Canada183-13%
5Singapore105+18%
6New Zealand91-2%
7Japan52-4%
8Germany48-10%
9The Netherlands43+3%
10Malaysia35+9%

Source: Wine Australia

Exports to north-east Asia were up 11% to AUD1.37bn, while shipments to south-east Asia rose 17% to AUD200m. China consolidated its leading export position with shipments worth AUD1.28bn, up 12%, but shipments to the US fell 1% to AUD419m and those to the UK declined 9% to AUD352m. Exports to China by volume fell 17%, but the average value hit AUD8.99 per litre FOB, up 35%.

Australia's share of wine imports into China now stands at 35%, ahead of France on 29%.

What's coming up in wine in 2020? - Predictions for the Year Ahead

