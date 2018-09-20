William Grant & Sons secures official Tequila title for Milagro Tequila with Sacramento Kings
By Olly Wehring | 20 September 2018
The Milagro Tequila brand was set up in 1998
William Grant & Sons has agreed a sponsorship deal for its Milagro Tequila brand with US basketball team the Sacramento Kings.
The tie-up, announced earlier this week, sees Milagro assume 'official Tequila' status for the team. The brand will also run marketing activities around Kings games as well as locally in the Californian city.
Financial details behind the two-season arrangement were not disclosed.
As well as presence throughout Golden 1 Center, the team's home, Milagro will front a competition inviting basketball fans to vote on artwork to appear on cups for the Milagro SacTown Margarita cocktail, which is on offer at the Golden 1 Center.
"Beginning with Milagro's Mexican roots and our sense of spirit inspired by Mexico City, we understand the importance of homegrown pride," said Milagro senior brand manager Jill Palais. "Working together under one roof is a natural fit."
In early-2007, William Grant acquired a 30% stake in the Tequila brand. Founded in 1998, the Milagro roster comprises six expressions, two each of the Silver, Reposado and Añejo iterations in its core and select barrel reserve ranges.
