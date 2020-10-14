News

William Grant & Sons releases seventh Tun 1509 bottling from The Balvenie

14 October 2020

William Grant & Sons has unveiled the latest annual iteration in the Tun 1509 series from single malt brand The Balvenie.

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 7

Just over a year since the release of Batch 6 comes The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 7, the next expression that comprises whisky from 21 casks that has been blended then finished in a large cask at the brand's distillery known as a tun. Available in 17 markets worldwide, Batch 7 carries a price point in the UK of GBP300 (US$390) per bottle.

With an abv of 52.4%, the no-age-statement single malt has initially been aged in a mix of a Sherry hogshead, ex-Bourbon American oak barrels and refill Sherry butts, the latter of which were previously used by The Balvenie's DoubleWood iteration.

The number of bottles available was not disclosed.

"The Tun 1509 series has been hugely popular with whisky enthusiasts over the years and I'm in no doubt that this expression will receive a similar response," said The Balvenie's maltmaster, David Stewart. "Batch 7 showcases this remarkable liquid resulting in a deep and rich Balvenie."

Earlier this month, William Grant bought a distillery in Mexico to help increase the production of its Milagro Tequila brand. The privately-held group acquired a 30% holding in Milagro 13 years ago before taking full ownership in 2011.

