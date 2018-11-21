William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin bottle in UK Black Friday push

William Grant & Sons has lined up a 1.75l format for its Hendrick's Gin brand in the UK as it looks to take advantage of the Black Friday retail opportunity.

The 1.75l Hendrick's Gin bottle carries an RRP of GBP60

The company said this week that the bottle, with an RRP of GBP70 (US$89.50), will be exclusive to Morrison's. Each bottle comes with an embossed handle grip and 'unusual spout', ensuring ease of pour. Morrison's currently lists the gin at GBP60 as part of its Black Friday deal.

"This spectacular size is certainly for the many, not the few," the company said. "With a remarkable 250% increase to the regular bottle, it is the perfect proportion to equip the host with the most, released just in time to provide ample tipples for any fabulous and festive occasion."

According to the Morrison's website, the grocer is also offering 1.75l bottles of Boodles Gin for GBP40 and magnums (1.5l) of Prosecco for GBP10.

Last month, privately-owned William Grant & Sons reported a slight slowing in its annual rate of sales growth, although the top-line maintained its double-digit increase in 2017.

