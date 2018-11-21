News

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin bottle in UK Black Friday push

21 November 2018

Share

Font size

Most popular

What are Diageo's priorities for the years ahead?

Diageo Performance Trends 2014-2018 - results data

What can the spirits industry learn from Diageo?

Why targeting by gender failed in 2018

Diageo lines up Tanqueray campaign

William Grant & Sons readies 1.75l Hendrick's Gin

The Macallan makes global ad debut for Edrington

Virtual reality is like cannabis - Pernod CEO
MORE

William Grant & Sons has lined up a 1.75l format for its Hendrick's Gin brand in the UK as it looks to take advantage of the Black Friday retail opportunity.

The 1.75l Hendricks Gin bottle carries an RRP of GBP60

The 1.75l Hendrick's Gin bottle carries an RRP of GBP60

The company said this week that the bottle, with an RRP of GBP70 (US$89.50), will be exclusive to Morrison's. Each bottle comes with an embossed handle grip and 'unusual spout', ensuring ease of pour. Morrison's currently lists the gin at GBP60 as part of its Black Friday deal. 

"This spectacular size is certainly for the many, not the few," the company said. "With a remarkable 250% increase to the regular bottle, it is the perfect proportion to equip the host with the most, released just in time to provide ample tipples for any fabulous and festive occasion."

According to the Morrison's website, the grocer is also offering 1.75l bottles of Boodles Gin for GBP40 and magnums (1.5l) of Prosecco for GBP10.

Last month, privately-owned William Grant & Sons reported a slight slowing in its annual rate of sales growth, although the top-line maintained its double-digit increase in 2017.

Six trends shaping the future of the beverage industry - just-drinks at Brau Beviale 2018

Sectors: Spirits, The off-trade, Wine

Companies: William Grant & Sons

Related Content

New Hendrick's Gin would have to be

New Hendrick's Gin would have to be "unusual" - William Grant & Sons ...

Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - William Grant & Sons study

Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - William Grant & Sons study...

William Grant & Sons changes Ailsa Bay Scotch whisky liquid in brand overhaul

William Grant & Sons changes Ailsa Bay Scotch whisky liquid in brand overhaul...

William Grant & Sons overhauls Grant's Scotch whisky range with new name and expressions

William Grant & Sons overhauls Grant's Scotch whisky range with new name and expressions...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?