News

William Grant & Sons' Hendrick’s Amazonia gin - Product Launch

2 October 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Why vodka's US woes could soon be drowned out

Can Brown-Forman ride JD's brand equity with Apple

Usual vodka suspects have to sit out US short-term

Why low-alcohol is a growth opportunity for beer

Global Travel Retail - TFWA 2019 Preview

William Grant boosts 2018 sales, profits

Pernod creates glass-free cocktails from seaweed

Diageo veteran switches to Stoli Group as CMO

Pernod Ricard to cut 190 jobs in France overhaul

William Grant's Hendrick’s Amazonia gin - NPD
MORE

William Grant & Sons' Hendrick's Amazonia gin

William Grants new Hendricks gin uses flavours inspired by a trip to the Amazon

William Grant's new Hendrick's gin uses flavours inspired by a trip to the Amazon

Category - Spirits, gin, flavoured, 43.3% abv

Available - From March next year

Location - Available only in the Global Travel Retail channel

Price - TBC

William Grant & Sons has launched a "tropical" flavoured Hendrick's gin exclusively to the Global Travel Retail channel.

Hendrick's Amazonia contains flora botanicals from the Amazon rainforest, William Grant said, without giving further details. The gin also contains the Hendrick's signature cucumber and rose botanicals.

The brand extension was created off the back of master distiller Lesley Gracie's trip to the Venezuelan Amazon rainforest in 2013.

The new gin is not the first extension to the Hendrick's portfolio this year. In February, William Grant announced the launch of Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice, a limited edition that uses botanicals from hothouses at the Hendrick's production site in Girvan, Scotland.

The new variants have been supported by a US$17m investment in the Hendrick's distillery that increased capacity.

Global Travel Retail jumps aboard gin boom as launches multiply - Click here for a just-drinks focus

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Companies: William Grant & Sons

Expert Analysis

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Flavored Water (Soft Drinks) Market in United Kingdom - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Global Travel Retail jumps aboard gin boom as launches multiply - Focus

Global Travel Retail jumps aboard gin boom as launches multiply - Focus...

William Grant & Sons targets Champagne occasions with Glenfiddich Grand Cru

William Grant & Sons targets Champagne occasions with Glenfiddich Grand Cru...

Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - William Grant & Sons study

Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - William Grant & Sons study...

New Hendrick's Gin would have to be

New Hendrick's Gin would have to be "unusual" - William Grant & Sons ...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?