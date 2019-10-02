William Grant & Sons' Hendrick’s Amazonia gin - Product Launch

William Grant & Sons' Hendrick's Amazonia gin

William Grant's new Hendrick's gin uses flavours inspired by a trip to the Amazon

Category - Spirits, gin, flavoured, 43.3% abv

Available - From March next year

Location - Available only in the Global Travel Retail channel

Price - TBC

William Grant & Sons has launched a "tropical" flavoured Hendrick's gin exclusively to the Global Travel Retail channel.

Hendrick's Amazonia contains flora botanicals from the Amazon rainforest, William Grant said, without giving further details. The gin also contains the Hendrick's signature cucumber and rose botanicals.

The brand extension was created off the back of master distiller Lesley Gracie's trip to the Venezuelan Amazon rainforest in 2013.

The new gin is not the first extension to the Hendrick's portfolio this year. In February, William Grant announced the launch of Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice, a limited edition that uses botanicals from hothouses at the Hendrick's production site in Girvan, Scotland.

The new variants have been supported by a US$17m investment in the Hendrick's distillery that increased capacity.

