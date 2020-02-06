News

William Grant & Sons' Glenfiddich 1975 Vintage Cask single malt Scotch - Product Launch

6 February 2020

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt

Available - From this month

Location - Exclusive to the US

Price - SRP of US$8,999.99 per 75 cl bottle

William Grant & Sons has released the third iteration in the Rare Collection series of single malts from Scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich. Sourced from two casks, only 200 bottles of Glenfiddich 1975 Vintage Cask - 100 from each cask - will be available for sale.

Cask 4706 (48% abv) comprises liquid matured in a European oak Sherry butt, while Cask 5114 (54.7%) has been aged in a European oak hogshead. The release is limited to "select fine whisky retail outlets and premium establishments" in the US.

"Selecting the casks to be a part of the exclusive Glenfiddich Rare Collection is a meticulous but extremely rewarding process," said Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman. "They must reflect the timelessness of the Glenfiddich character, and the mastery of craftsmanship that has gone into creating the outstanding liquid within, resulting in a selection of whisky that is truly beyond compare."

Late last year, William Grant targeted the lunar new year with a limited pack design for the 18 Year Old Glenfiddich expression.

What's coming up in dark spirits in 2020? - Predictions for the Year Ahead

Forgot your password?