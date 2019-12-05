News

Wild Tiger Beverages' Gindia Original Craft Gin - Product Launch

5 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

Constellation sells Ballast Point

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Moet Hennessy takes control of Chateau d'Esclans
MORE

Wild Tiger Beverages' Gindia Original Craft Gin 

Wild Tigers Gindia contains Indian botanicals

Wild Tiger's Gindia contains Indian botanicals

Category - Spirits, gin, India, 43% abv

Available - From January

Location - Worldwide in the Global Travel Retail channel

Price - SRP of US$39.95 per litre

Indian distiller Wild Tiger has added a gin to its spirits portfolio.

Gindia joins Wild Tiger's stable of rums and is described as an Indian-style gin. Included in the expression's 23 botanicals are Indian ingredients such as Himalayan juniper, Assam tea and green cardamom. 

The gin is produced at Wild Tiger's distillery in Kerala and will initially roll out in Global Travel Retail.

"India is the birthplace of the G&T," said Wild Tiger founder Gautom Menon. "What was missing was a 100% made-in-India craft gin, so now is a great time to introduce Gindia to the world."

Gindia is the third release from Wild Tiger. In 2017, the company launched an Indian spiced rum flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper. The company also produces a regular rum.

Why spirits brand owners should embrace the cross-category trend - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

Expert Analysis

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Fourth Quarter 2018: United Arab Emirates

Quarterly Beverage Tracker Fourth Quarter 2018: United Arab Emirates

GlobalData’s United Arab Emirates Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4-18 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest indus...

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Why gin needs stricter definition rules - and fast - Comment

Why gin needs stricter definition rules - and fast - Comment...

Brown-Forman steps into gin with purchase of Fords Gin owner The 86 Co

Brown-Forman steps into gin with purchase of Fords Gin owner The 86 Co...

How will the coming years treat the gin segment? - Research in Focus

How will the coming years treat the gin segment? - Research in Focus...

UK gin exports in 2018 set to double over 2008 - figures

UK gin exports in 2018 set to double over 2008 - figures...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?