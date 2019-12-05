Wild Tiger Beverages' Gindia Original Craft Gin - Product Launch

Wild Tiger Beverages' Gindia Original Craft Gin

Wild Tiger's Gindia contains Indian botanicals

Category - Spirits, gin, India, 43% abv

Available - From January

Location - Worldwide in the Global Travel Retail channel

Price - SRP of US$39.95 per litre

Indian distiller Wild Tiger has added a gin to its spirits portfolio.

Gindia joins Wild Tiger's stable of rums and is described as an Indian-style gin. Included in the expression's 23 botanicals are Indian ingredients such as Himalayan juniper, Assam tea and green cardamom.

The gin is produced at Wild Tiger's distillery in Kerala and will initially roll out in Global Travel Retail.

"India is the birthplace of the G&T," said Wild Tiger founder Gautom Menon. "What was missing was a 100% made-in-India craft gin, so now is a great time to introduce Gindia to the world."

Gindia is the third release from Wild Tiger. In 2017, the company launched an Indian spiced rum flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper. The company also produces a regular rum.

